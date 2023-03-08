Kylie’s journey towards body positivity

IN a captivating season finale of The Kardashians, viewers witness a different side of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Breaking away from her glamorous facade, Jenner opens up about her past regrets and her evolving perspective on cosmetic surgery.

The emotional and vulnerable conversation with her close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, serves as a powerful message to her fans and young women everywhere.

As a symbol of female empowerment, Jenner shares her candid thoughts on her past choices regarding cosmetic surgery.

Revealing her genuine remorse for getting breast augmentation at a young age, Jenner advises others to think twice before undergoing such procedures, especially before having children.

With the recent birth of her second child, Aire, Jenner’s reflections on motherhood and maturity have become more profound.

Growing up in the limelight and having been part of reality shows since the tender age of nine, Jenner acknowledges the impact of fame on her self-image. Contrary to misconceptions, she emphasises that she was a confident child and that she has only had fillers, not extensive surgery, done on her face.

Moreover, Jenner takes a stand against the culture of heavily edited and manipulated photos prevalent on social media.

Admitting that she too went through that phase, she now recognises the responsibility she bears as a public figure with significant influence. She encourages young girls to embrace their uniqueness and refrain from altering their appearances to meet unrealistic standards.

A climactic and emotional moment unfolds when Jenner expresses her fervent desire that her daughter, Stormi, never feels pressured to undergo cosmetic surgeries like she did.

This revelation underscores Jenner’s growth and transformation, highlighting the importance of self-acceptance and body positivity.

Throughout the season, plastic surgery has been a contentious topic, but Jenner’s openness about her journey towards self-love brings a fresh perspective to the conversation. Her evolution from past regrets to a place of empowerment sets an inspiring example for her fans and demonstrates the power of self-awareness and growth.