L’Oréal leads the beauty world in Malaysia

SHARING wonderful news, L’Oréal Malaysia hosted its first corporate showcase on June 27 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The showcase’s purpose was to show commitment and loyalty with their ethos, ‘Creating the Beauty that Moves the World.’
Undisputedly, L’Oréal is a known leader in the beauty industry, and it is not without any meaningful reason. Without any embellishment, they have consistently been advocating for beauty to be inclusive, diverse, empowering, and responsible, and while doing so, it brings countless positive changes to individuals, communities, and the environment through company-wide and brand initiatives.
“Our purpose is to create the beauty that moves the world because beauty is both an essential human need and an inclusive force. Through diversity and inclusion, women’s empowerment, responsibility and innovation, we create beauty that is dynamic and beneficial to all,” said Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia and Singapore, at the showcase.
“We have been doing so for over 20 years in Malaysia, and we remain committed to effecting more meaningful changes moving forward,” Hruska added. It was definitive in the way L’Oréal planned for the future.
L’Oréal Group’s sustainability ambitions for 2030 were both admirable and impressive. While speaking of growing environmental and social challenges, they are also in the midst of accelerating its transformation towards an operating model respecting planetary boundaries and reinforcing its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion.
While ambitious in their plans, L’Oréal also does not disappoint in their brand commitments. It has been proven that all of the brands under L’Oréal are always aspiring to make positive changes in the areas of sustainability, women’s empowerment, and social issues.
In Malaysia specifically, these 12 brands have embarked on the powerful journey: L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, L’Oréal Paris, La Roche Posay, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, Armani Beauty, Kiehl’s, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, and Kérastase.
Going forward with their L’Oréal Foundation, it again sends the same inspiring message of support and empowerment that women deserve in order to further shape their future as well as make a difference in society. For example, Beauty for a Better Life equips underprivileged women with hairdressing and beauty skills to help transform their lives economically and socially.
In a related update, L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science is in full support of women scientists with endowments for research, with the simple reason being that the world needs science and science needs women.
Cleverly, they are also hitting the mark with the L’Oréal Beauty Tech, as in the modernised, fast-paced, ever-changing world, all industries are slowly being taken over by tech, and the beauty industry makes no exception.
The time is nigh, as the beauty revolution is right here at our fingertips. Going from AI-powered skincare solutions to personalised makeup devices to new codes of beauty, L’Oréal is undeniably a Beauty Tech powerhouse, driving positive impacts at a collective and individual level.
At the same showcase, L’Oréal Malaysia also signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education (MOE) through its Technical Vocational Education and Training Division (Bahagian Pendidikan dan Latihan Teknikal Vokasional / BPLTV).