L’Oréal leads the beauty world in Malaysia

SHARING wonderful news, L’Oréal Malaysia hosted its first corporate showcase on June 27 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The showcase’s purpose was to show commitment and loyalty with their ethos, ‘Creating the Beauty that Moves the World.’

Undisputedly, L’Oréal is a known leader in the beauty industry, and it is not without any meaningful reason. Without any embellishment, they have consistently been advocating for beauty to be inclusive, diverse, empowering, and responsible, and while doing so, it brings countless positive changes to individuals, communities, and the environment through company-wide and brand initiatives.

“Our purpose is to create the beauty that moves the world because beauty is both an essential human need and an inclusive force. Through diversity and inclusion, women’s empowerment, responsibility and innovation, we create beauty that is dynamic and beneficial to all,” said Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia and Singapore, at the showcase.

“We have been doing so for over 20 years in Malaysia, and we remain committed to effecting more meaningful changes moving forward,” Hruska added. It was definitive in the way L’Oréal planned for the future.

L’Oréal Group’s sustainability ambitions for 2030 were both admirable and impressive. While speaking of growing environmental and social challenges, they are also in the midst of accelerating its transformation towards an operating model respecting planetary boundaries and reinforcing its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion.