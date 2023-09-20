Lace up and light up the night

THE renowned sports brand Puma has unveiled the Puma Nitro Night Run, scheduled for Nov 4 at Dataran Putrajaya. In collaboration with JomRun, this thrilling event offers an evening filled with energy, entertainment and endurance.

This night run marks the return of the event after a hiatus of several years, with the last occurrence dating back to 2017.

Runners have the option to choose from two race distances: 5km or the more demanding 10km challenge. Both races feature a tiered pricing structure, ensuring that those who register early enjoy the best available rates.

The Puma Nitro Night Run offers more than just a calorie-burning experience. After completing the race, participants will be treated to vibrant and energetic stage performances, creating a memorable conclusion to their evening.

“At Puma, we’re not just about sportswear, we are about encouraging vibrant, active lifestyles. Our collaboration with JomRun to bring the ‘Puma Nitro Night Run’ back again this year echoes our commitment to helping Malaysians embrace health and fun simultaneously. It’s not just a race; it’s an experience – a fusion of athletic spirit and leisurely celebration”, said Puma Malaysia’s country manager, Steven Tan.

The Puma Nitro Night Run offers different pricing tiers for its 5km and 10km runs. For the 5km run, the super early bird registration (limited to the first 200 participants) is priced at RM75, followed by the early bird rate (available for the next 500 participants) at RM95 and the normal rate (until sold out) at RM115.

For the 10km run, the super early bird registration (limited to the first 200 participants) is priced at RM95, followed by the early bird rate (available for the next 500 participants) at RM115 and the normal rate (until sold out) at RM135.

Regardless of the chosen distance, all participants in the Puma Nitro Night Run will receive exclusive memorabilia from Puma and a memorable experience. 5km participants will receive an all exclusive Puma Nitro Run tee, a finisher’s medal, an E-certificate and a Puma drawstring bag. On the other hand, 10km participants will enjoy the same benefits along with a timing chip to push their limits.

The name of this nighttime run was inspired by Puma’s renowned Nitro series of running shoes. Recognised for its exceptional cushioning and cutting-edge technology, the Puma Nitro shoe series empowers every runner to surpass their limits by delivering peak performance.

The Puma Nitro Night Run registration is now open. Reserve your spot for a night of fun, fitness and fantastic memories.

For more information and to register, go to jomrun.com/event/PUMA-Night-Run-Powered-By-JomRun.