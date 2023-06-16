$!Ladies’ Movie Night

Here are the top seven must-watch films for an epic girls’ get-together

-> Mean Girls (2004) Raised in Africa by her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) thinks she knows all about the “survival of the fittest”. The home-schooled 16-year-old is in for a real surprise when she enters public high school for the first time. Trying to find her place between jocks, mathletes, and other cliques, Cady crosses paths with the meanest of them all, the resident popular girl Regina George (Rachel McAdams), leader of the school’s most noteworthy clique, the Plastics. When Cady falls for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), she plans to destroy Cady’s social future. Cady’s inner “plastic” soon comes out as she leaps into a “social war” that brings chaos to the whole school, even the teachers. You can stream it on Apple TV, Paramount+, and Prime Video. -> The Princess Diaries (2001) Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is a typical awkward teenager who has just learned her deceased father was the Crown Prince of Genovia. To keep the royal reigns from passing to another family due to a broken bloodline, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) seeks the favour of her estranged granddaughter in hopes that she will take her father’s place as the Crown Princess. While Mia contemplates her future, her grandmother insists on turning her from a social misfit to a lady fit for the throne. What these two discover about each other is that blood is more important than bloodlines. You can stream it on Apple TV, Disney+, and Prime Video.

-> Legally Blonde (2001) Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is the queen that has it all, a perfect boyfriend, wealth, and status. Things took a turn for Elle when her boyfriend, Warner (Matthew Davis) dumps her because she’s just a “blonde” and not wife material. Elle puts a plan in place to win back her former boyfriend by applying to Harvard Law School. She passes with flying colours and gets into Harvard. Harvard was not the easy breeze Elle hoped for but with Emmett (Luke Wilson) and Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) by her side, she nails the Harvard life. She also discovers that she’s an amazing lawyer. You can stream it on Apple TV, and Prime Video.

-> Wild Child (2008) Ever since Poppy Moore’s (Emma Roberts) mum passed away, she has pushed her rich, absentee father to the limits. When his patience runs out, she’s shipped off to her mother’s former English boarding school for girls, Abbey Mount. On her first day, she makes enemies left and right, especially with the lacrosse’s captain Harriet (Georgia King), and the school’s principal Mrs Kingsley (Natasha Richardson). Unwilling to accept the strict regime, she decides to misbehave and take the blame for everyone’s wrongdoings until she’s dismissed. To Poppy, the school’s only redeeming feature is Freddie (Alex Pettyfer), Mrs Kingsley’s dashing son. When the prince changes his liking from ambitious, uptight Harriet to unruly Poppy, it changes everything. You can stream it on Apple TV, and Prime Video.

-> Enchanted (2007) Once upon a time in the kingdom of Andalasia, exists a beautiful young maiden named Giselle (Amy Adams) who fell in love with the charming Prince Edward (James Marsden). Before she is due to marry him, she is pushed into a magical well and finds herself in the non-animated, extremely disenchanted world of modern-day New York City. There, she befriends a miserable divorce lawyer, Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey), who isn’t convinced that her Prince Charming is coming to rescue her. Giselle’s spontaneous singing and fairy-tale demeanour enchant everyone around her as she waits for Prince Edward. Along the way, she discovers that love in the real world isn’t always as easy as sharing a True Love’s Kiss and that she needs to make a choice to have her happily ever after. You can stream it on Apple TV, Disney+, and Prime Video.

-> Maid in Manhattan (2002) Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) is a single mother born in the boroughs of New York City, who works as a maid in a first-class Manhattan hotel. By a twist of fate and mistaken identity, Marisa meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), a handsome heir to a political dynasty, who believes that she is a guest at the hotel. Fate steps in and throws the unlikely pair together for one night. When Marisa’s true identity is revealed, the two find that they are worlds apart, divided by their social classes but by the end of it, they both find what matters most. You can stream it on Apple TV, Max, and Prime Video.