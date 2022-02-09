Lady Gaga snubbed by Oscars for ‘House of Gucci’ role

In House of Gucci , Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, with reviews praising Gaga as a standout and critics commending her performance.

The results generated a lot of heat, as the pop music icon and actress landed nods for lead actress at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Film Awards, the four biggest precursors to the Oscars, so naturally, everyone expected Gaga to be a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination this year.

THE 2022 Oscar nominees list is out, and it seems like everyone’s equally shocked about Lady Gaga not getting nominated for her performance in House of Gucci .

Instead, this year’s Oscar nominees for best actress are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

Being a nominee would have been Gaga’s second Best Actress nomination after A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for original song.

Gaga was known to have spent months campaigning for the role and generated headlines during their press tour due to her method acting techniques, which included speaking in her Italian accent for nine months during pre-production and filming, as well as having a psychiatric nurse on set to watch out for her.

Besides Gaga, co-star Jared Leto was also snubbed in the supporting actor race, despite SAG Award and Critics Choice nominations.

House of Gucci again missed out on top nominations for best picture and best director, and the only Oscar nomination they got this year was in the hair and makeup category. Frederic Aspiras, Gaga’s hairstylist in House of Gucci is now the second Asian-American to be nominated for the hair and makeup category.