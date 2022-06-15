Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in musical Joker sequel

JOKER was the DC film universe’s most prominent work of art, directed by Todd Philips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, who received the best actor Oscar for his portrayal. Now, the character is set to return to theatres for a sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

This time, the sequel is reportedly a musical, and word is that Lady Gaga may play Harley Quinn, the Joker’s partner-in-madness, in the forthcoming production.

After Phillips posted the cover of the screenplay on Instagram on June 7, rumours began to circulate that Harley Quinn would make an appearance in the film.

The phrase “folie à deux” refers to a shared delusional mental disease that affects two or more people. Since Batman: The Animated Series debuted in the early 1990s, Harley Quinn has been the only actual companion for the Joker aside from Batman.

Actress Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in two Suicide Squad films and a solo spin-off, Birds of Prey. Robbie was a pioneer in DC superhero movies, but she said last year that she wasn’t sure when she’d play Quinn again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga would play a different version of Harley Quinn. Neither Phoenix nor Gaga have finalised deals for the movie, so an official trailer or release date could be months away.