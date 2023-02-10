Lana Del Rey’s Waffle House job

RECENTLY, renowned singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was spotted in a video and widely circulated images on social media, working at America’s renowned dining establishment, Waffle House.

The viral video and images, taken by onlookers and shared globally, show the pop star rocking the restaurant’s uniform and interacting with fans, posing for pictures and taking selfies, as well as holding the vape that is her prominent possession.

However, the 38-year-old artiste clarified during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she was simply visiting friends in Florence, Alabama. During her visit, she visited the same Waffle House for several days in July, accompanied by her brother and sister.

Del Rey explained, “We were on our third hour (that day), and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” she said. “Hell yeah. We were thrilled,” Del Rey said before deciding to dress up as an employee and take selfies with fans in the standard-issue uniform.

Eventually, the staff even created a name tag for her. Del Rey was also encouraged to pitch in and recalled serving one customer in particular. “This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him.’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup.”

“For dip,” the singer of Born to Die added, referring to chewing tobacco. She then drew a humorous comparison between the frenzy around her spontaneous Waffle House internship and her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “I wish my album had gone viral.” I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?” she said.

While Del Rey’s impromptu Waffle House escapade was not part of an elaborate plan, it seems that she appreciates life’s simpler pleasures.

“I like getting a bagel down at Western Bagel with a hot coffee and just sitting on the street —checking in with myself,” Del Rey added. “If nothing’s going wrong, I feel great. At this point, I’m really happy.”