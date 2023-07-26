Lancôme’s Rénergie HPN 300-Peptide cream

Pause your ageing skin by regenerating it instead

BREAKING through the mould, Lancôme announces another key breakthrough developed from regenerative sciences 30 years after the original launch of Rénergie’s trademark Double Performance in 1992 and continuing with the debut of Rénergie HCF triple serum. They discovered a means to renew your skin faster than you age after more than two years of development, more than 250 formulation experiments, over 500 quality controls, and tests on over 770 women. Rénergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream is now available, and this patent-pending breakthrough combines strong components that were previously thought to be impossible to mix into a highly sensory formula to achieve a new degree of efficacy. The unique recipe contains a higher concentration of Hyaluronic Acid, the proven power of pure Niacinamide, and, for the first time from Lancôme, over 300 different types of Peptides in a rechargeable format. This product is the result of 40 years of scientific competence in regenerative science. It captures the power of peptides produced by Green Sciences.

They are redefining the way they design and develop their products, making sustainability a priority without sacrificing safety or product performance. Green Sciences are currently driving their advances because they believe that nature, fueled by science, is the future of beauty. Furthermore, Lancôme defines Green Sciences as protecting nature and biodiversity, limiting their environmental effect by using as many renewable materials as possible, and, most importantly, using nature as an inspiration for research and development. The new Rénergie HPN 300-Peptide Cream reinvents peptide formulation. These active compounds are well-known for playing an important function in skin regeneration. While the majority of peptides used in beauty goods are synthetic and in limited supply, none of them can potentially replicate the potency of peptides found in nature or on human skin. This cream gives new insight into the regenerative effects of peptides.

Peptides are the building blocks of life since they are made up of a range of amino acids that, when combined, generate an infinite number of peptide combinations, each with a different capacity. Peptides, which are known to operate on the epidermis, are your skin’s finest ally in fighting the outward symptoms of ageing. After brilliantly identifying three protein-rich plants, linseed, lupine, and pea, Lancôme employed a lean transformation technique with three simple steps to extract the peptides locked within the complicated structure of these plants. The seeds are first ground into a powder or paste. Then, the combination is hydrolysed to produce peptides. Afterwards, the third and final stage is to purify the peptides and keep only the most interesting ones. To elaborate, they isolated over 300 peptide fractions with regenerative science potential from thousands of peptide fractions. They then collaborated with foreign academics from universities and start-ups who are experts in the measurement, identification, and analysis of molecular networks to identify those specific peptides and understand their influence on the skin. After that whole process, they were finally able to discover over 300 peptides associated with the skin proteome. One unique equation was discovered after more than 250 attempts and four formulation methods, and it is a revolutionary recipe that rebalances oils, kinds of butter, and waxes to hold high concentrations of ingredients while providing good application quality, penetration, and a soft finish free of oily film. High performance now entails an entirely different skin experience.