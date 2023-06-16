Last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas

Find the perfect last-minute Father’s Day gift to convey joy and optimism to your dad. It’s never too late to make a memorable gesture that will last a lifetime.

FATHER’S DAY is a significant day that honours fathers and father figures, recognising their vital contributions to our lives and society. This year, we will be able to commemorate this wonderful day on Sunday, 18 June. If you’re short on time or struggling to come up with a gift idea for your father figures, don’t worry! There is still time to find a thoughtful gift. We’ve compiled a selection of the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts that you can quickly order or purchase at your local store or mall before the big day arrives. Look below for some great gift ideas to make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch If your father is an avid golfer, look no further for the ideal Father’s Day gift. The Garmin Approach S70, known as the most user-friendly GPS golf watch in Garmin’s excellent portfolio of smart gadgets, is certain to please him. Many golfers give it five stars because of its user-friendly design and course testing. This extraordinary watch has a slew of features that cover all the bases, from providing correct yardage to displaying real-time weather forecasts during your round. It’s the best gift for your dad’s golfing experience, with features that include wind speed and direction, pinpointer capability, hazard view, and much more.

Marshall Minor III Earbuds Marshall Minor III is an excellent alternative for your father, particularly if he frequently uses his phone for activities such as surfing through TikTok and YouTube. These earbuds not only provide good and clear sound quality, but they also help keep surrounding noise quieter. We all know that dads have a habit of watching videos out loud while sitting on the couch and occasionally falling asleep while the video is still playing. Marshall Minor III allows him to watch his favourite material without bothering others, and he never misses a beat while he falls asleep. It’s a thoughtful and practical gift that caters to his needs while also ensuring a more enjoyable audio experience for everyone around him.

Tile Mate (2022) If your father routinely misplaces his car keys and has to scramble to find them, he could benefit from a key ring. The Tile Mate is an excellent gift that can help him save both time and frustration. This revolutionary water-resistant Bluetooth tracker works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a versatile choice for tracking personal belongings. Your father may effortlessly attach the Tile Mate to his keys or other often-missing things. Because of its robust Bluetooth technology, he can track their location using the Tile app on his smartphone, which is compatible with both iOS and Android. The Tile Mate’s 250-foot range allows him to locate his stuff anywhere.

Rayban Aviator RB3025 Aviator sunglasses and eyeglasses are popular because they can be worn with every face shape, making them a versatile and timeless option. Their legendary legacy as a first-class alternative originates from their unrivalled combination of flair and utility, making them the ideal pick for your father. So, this Father’s Day, why not dress up your dad’s look with a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses? These sunglasses provide a sleek and elegant update that will immediately boost his cool factor. Ray-Ban’s aviator sunglasses are the right combination of usefulness and trendsetting style, whether he’s enjoying outdoor sports, driving, or simply seeking to make a fashion statement.