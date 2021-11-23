Last minute miss

MEGAN THEE STALLION was not physically present at the American Music Awards yesterday night. Although the Savage rapper won three trophies, she was nowhere to be seen at the ceremony.

However, the 26-year-old did explain her absence on Twitter before the event.

She wrote: “I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend.”

The rapper continued to express her desire to perform with the Korean group.

“I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

While the reason was not disclosed, fans believed it was related to the recent passing of her close friend Young Dolph.