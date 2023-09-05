Last one standing

SURVIVAL movies have always been a fun and thrilling genre to watch, even by yourself. From being stranded on a deserted island to surviving a zombie apocalypse, these films take audiences on an intense and often emotional journey.

And you might have noticed that the best survival films highlight the spirit of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Not only that, these films also have captured the hearts of many people with their gripping storylines, breathtaking visuals, and outstanding performances by the cast.

So, whether you are a fan of the classic survival stories or prefer the more modern takes on the genre, there is something for everyone on this list. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as we take you through the five best survival movies ever made.

Cast Away (2000)

The masterful Cast Away, led charismatically by Tom Hanks, is undoubtedly the top on our list. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, captures the life-changing journey of a man lost at sea with meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to genuine emotion.

Hanks gives his best performance as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive whose plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean. When Chuck washes up on a deserted island with no survivors, he must fight for survival for weeks, months, and eventually years. Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award for his ability to make audiences feel for his volleyball buddy Wilson.