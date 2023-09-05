Last one standing

SURVIVAL movies have always been a fun and thrilling genre to watch, even by yourself. From being stranded on a deserted island to surviving a zombie apocalypse, these films take audiences on an intense and often emotional journey.
And you might have noticed that the best survival films highlight the spirit of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.
Not only that, these films also have captured the hearts of many people with their gripping storylines, breathtaking visuals, and outstanding performances by the cast.
So, whether you are a fan of the classic survival stories or prefer the more modern takes on the genre, there is something for everyone on this list. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as we take you through the five best survival movies ever made.
Cast Away (2000)
The masterful Cast Away, led charismatically by Tom Hanks, is undoubtedly the top on our list. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, captures the life-changing journey of a man lost at sea with meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to genuine emotion.
Hanks gives his best performance as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive whose plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean. When Chuck washes up on a deserted island with no survivors, he must fight for survival for weeks, months, and eventually years. Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award for his ability to make audiences feel for his volleyball buddy Wilson.
The Martian (2015)
Ridley Scott’s excellent 2015 Mars survival film follows Mark Watney (Matt Damon), a botanist who is trapped on the red planet’s surface. In order to survive for as long as possible – possibly forever – Watney must rely on science and figure out how to be his own one-man crew.
The movie received high praise for being a return to form for Scott, and the elegant framing of Watney’s solitude was credited to their partnership with cinematographer Dariusz Wolski.
I Am Legend (2007)
I Am Legend is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie released in 2007, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Will Smith. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Matheson and tells the story of a military virologist named Robert Neville, who is the last surviving human in a world plagued by a virus that turns people into bloodthirsty creatures.
Neville’s mission is to find a cure for the virus and save humanity while also struggling with loneliness and isolation. According to Warner Bros, the second installment is currently in development.
The Revenant (2015)
Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Academy Award for Best Actor on this film, and director Alejandro González Iñárritu his second Oscar after Birdman. With beautiful shots of the North American wilderness, The Revenant tells the story of a man in the early 19th century who is left for dead after witnessing the murder of his own son. He will do anything to avenge himself, traveling across Montana and the Dakotas.
The movie was largely adapted from Michael Punke’s 2002 novel of the same name, which was in turn based on real historical figures. It was nominated for 12 Oscars and won three.
127 Hours (2010)
127 Hours is based on the true story of Aron Ralston, a 27-year-old climber who got his arm trapped between two rocks while canyoneering in Utah. After five days have passed, Ralston realises that the only way to save his life is to make a grueson sacrifice.
The film is directed by Danny Boyle and stars James Franco as Ralston, a mountaineer whose 2003 brush with death and resultant memoir Between a Rock and a Hard Place provide the factual basis for the film.