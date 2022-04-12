Late Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie remembered

TRIBUTES have continued pouring in for Fleetwood Mac singer, songwriter, and keyboardist Christine McVie who died on Nov 30.

McVie was the originator of many of the legendary folk rock band’s most enduring hits. As news of her passing broke, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks paid a heartfelt tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.”

Nicks spoke about wanting to be by McVie’s side in a moving letter released on social media within hours of McVie’s death, saying that she had been unaware of McVie’s illness until the prior weekend.

“Until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote the lyrics to the third verse of Haim’s Hallelujah, which reflects on the death of a friend and cherishes the memories they shared.

“See you on the other side, my love,“ Nicks wrote at the end of her letter to McVie. “Don’t forget about me.”

Fans and fellow musicians have since shared their memories of McVie and the songs that she wrote. This included former US president Bill Clinton, who reflected on his connection to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 single Don’t Stop, which McVie wrote.

“Don’t Stop was my ‘92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days,“ he wrote in a Twitter post.