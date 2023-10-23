Latest Assassin’s Creed success

SPEARHEADED by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio that worked on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids expansion, Ubisoft took to social media to thank those who bought the recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The publisher claims that the game’s success is in line with past successful launches such as Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. “We are humbled by the positive reception,” Ubisoft wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The publisher also revealed (without statistics) that Mirage is the biggest new-generation game to launch in terms of unit sales from Ubisoft for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Mirage was a kind of return to form for the franchise, as it focused on parkour, stealth and assassinations in line with the first Assassin’s Creed from 2007, and it was a departure from how recent games in the franchise increasingly became bloated action role-playing games.

Ubisoft then went further and revealed community achievements made in Mirage, such as players having spent 479 collective years parkouring across the rooftops of Baghdad in the game.

Even more astounding, the statistics gathered by Ubisoft showed that players gave street cats in the game pets over 1.2 million times since Mirage launched.