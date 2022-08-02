Latest trailer for ‘Andor’ revealed, along with new release date

DISNEY+ has shared the trailer for its upcoming series Andor, which also reveals a delayed release date.

Originally set to debut on Aug 31, the first three episodes of the Lucasfilm original series, which takes set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will now premiere on Disney+ on Sept 21.

The show is described as a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on the journey of smuggler and Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is said to tell the story of the Empire’s budding rebellion and how people and planets became connected. It's a time of peril, deception, and intrigue, and Cassian is about to go on a journey that will turn him into a Rebel hero.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy said: “It’s about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess. His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalised. Then we see another planet that’s completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They’re wiping out anybody who’s in their way.”

The first 12 episodes will cover one year, with production on the second (and final) season covering the four years leading up to Rogue One.

The series features a slew of returning Star Wars characters as well as several new ones. The very talented Forest Whitaker reprises his role as Saw Gerrera, a character first seen in Rogue One in 2016.

Meanwhile, Genevieve O'Reilly will be back as rebel leader Mon Mothma. Caroline Blakiston played the character for the first time in 1983's Return of the Jedi. Then, O'Reilly took over the role in 2005's Revenge of the Sith and returned in Rogue One.

Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough will join them. Adria Arjona, from Good Omens, is the most recent addition to the cast. Andy Serkis is reportedly expected to reprise his role as the ruthless Supreme Leader Snoke.

Watch the trailer for Andor below: