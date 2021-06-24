Laugh with Yuman

WE live in an age of instant celebrities, when an unknown can go from zero to hero, adored by millions, with just one viral post on social media.
This trend has become even stronger in these housebound times, when almost everyone is tuned to their mobile gadgets for infotainment and to stay connected with the world at large.
Jeff Yuman is among the stand-out content creators who soared to overnight fame with his quirky Tik Tok videos.
“I was the most followed person on TikTok in the country during the first lockdown. At the time, I had around 1.7 million followers. It was crazy!”
Jeff first hopped on the short video platform in early 2019.
With the hype surrounding it, the 19-year-old wanted to see what the buzz was all about.
“I wanted to give it a try. So, I started out by uploading random videos – like throwing bananas at the camera and speaking in funny accents.”
To his surprise, many viewers gravitated towards his comedic and relatable content. Since uploading content consistently, he has successfully amassed a legion of followers – 3.8 million on the platform.
What is your source of inspiration for content?
I would say my inspiration is myself. I often like to challenge myself. In fact, I am not afraid of failing because it motivates me. When I get low views for my videos, it motivates me to make better videos for my audience. I remember the first time I took off was during the first lockdown. People started sharing my content on Tik Tok, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram. That was really a good motivator!
Has it been difficult to stay inspired during the lockdown?
Since the MCO started, there is nothing much I can do. There are a lot of restrictions to filming. I can now only film at home but this does not stop me. In fact, it further motivates me to think of new ways to shoot and come up with content. As the saying goes, the show must go on!
Do you think it is easy to go viral these days?
Definitely! For instance, there is a guy on Tik Tok called Khaby Lame. Last month alone, he gained two million followers and this month, he gained an additional 16 million. That is like the dream of every content creator out there!
That is the beauty of Tik Tok – anyone can be famous, anyone can go viral. But you need to be consistent. You need to always upload videos and bring value to your audience. With the number of people joining the app, the platform has now become more competitive.
What is a popular misconception about being a content creator that you are tired of hearing?
Many assume that my life is very easy. They assume I make a lot of money. Although that is the dream, it is hard to achieve. In fact, there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. You need to constantly be up to date with the latest trends.
Like every morning, I scroll through YouTube and TikTok to find new ideas. And you will also need to take a couple of shots for the recording and editing. That will take hours and it can be quite a hassle. It is definitely not easy to be a content creator but if you love it, it will be worth it!
What do you enjoy most about your job – the creative fulfilment or the fame?
It definitely is the creative fulfilment! I did not start on TikTok with the intention of becoming rich and famous. I joined the platform due to my passion for entertaining audiences and making videos.
What are your plans for the future?
I plan to now focus on expanding my reach on YouTube. Although it will require more content, I am really looking to grow on the platform. I have been really working on finding my niche on the platform.