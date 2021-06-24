Laugh with Yuman

WE live in an age of instant celebrities, when an unknown can go from zero to hero, adored by millions, with just one viral post on social media. This trend has become even stronger in these housebound times, when almost everyone is tuned to their mobile gadgets for infotainment and to stay connected with the world at large. Jeff Yuman is among the stand-out content creators who soared to overnight fame with his quirky Tik Tok videos. “I was the most followed person on TikTok in the country during the first lockdown. At the time, I had around 1.7 million followers. It was crazy!” Jeff first hopped on the short video platform in early 2019. With the hype surrounding it, the 19-year-old wanted to see what the buzz was all about. “I wanted to give it a try. So, I started out by uploading random videos – like throwing bananas at the camera and speaking in funny accents.” To his surprise, many viewers gravitated towards his comedic and relatable content. Since uploading content consistently, he has successfully amassed a legion of followers – 3.8 million on the platform.

What is your source of inspiration for content? I would say my inspiration is myself. I often like to challenge myself. In fact, I am not afraid of failing because it motivates me. When I get low views for my videos, it motivates me to make better videos for my audience. I remember the first time I took off was during the first lockdown. People started sharing my content on Tik Tok, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram. That was really a good motivator! Has it been difficult to stay inspired during the lockdown? Since the MCO started, there is nothing much I can do. There are a lot of restrictions to filming. I can now only film at home but this does not stop me. In fact, it further motivates me to think of new ways to shoot and come up with content. As the saying goes, the show must go on! Do you think it is easy to go viral these days? Definitely! For instance, there is a guy on Tik Tok called Khaby Lame. Last month alone, he gained two million followers and this month, he gained an additional 16 million. That is like the dream of every content creator out there! That is the beauty of Tik Tok – anyone can be famous, anyone can go viral. But you need to be consistent. You need to always upload videos and bring value to your audience. With the number of people joining the app, the platform has now become more competitive.