Lawrence gets deep into character

Jennifer Lawrence went full method while filming for her highly awaited new movie, Don’t Look Up. The 31-year-old actress takes the role of Dr Kate Dibiasky, who uses marijuana to ease her nerves after unearthing a deadly comet is moving towards earth.

“I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time],” said Lawrence, who’s expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Director Adam McKay mentioned the Oscar-winning actress’s commitment to portraying her role during the Q&A screening.

The Anchorman franchise director then revealed Lawrence asked for his consent to use marijuana in a scene with Meryl Streep, in which she had no scripted lines of dialogue. “Because my character was getting high in the movie,” said the actress.

This movie also marks the end of the talented actress’s short break from the big screen.

The Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up tells the story of Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student and her professor, Dr Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who makes a startling discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system and is on a direct collision course with Earth. Dibiasky then tries to warn the world about it with Mindy.

Lawrence is also joined by Hollywood’s A-List celebrities including Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans and many more.

The scornful comedy is set to hit selected theatres on Dec 10 before making its way to Netflix on Dec 24.