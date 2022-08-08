LE SSERAFIM announces official fandom name

ON Monday, LE SSERAFIM released a new logo animation video revealing their official fandom name, Fearnot.

According to Source Music, Fearnot is a play on words, which sounds similar to the Korean phrase 피어나 (pronounced pi-eo-na), which can mean to bloom, burn, or revive.

The name LE SSERAFIM is itself an anagram for “I’m fearless,” which also carries the same meaning as Fearnot.

The English and Korean meanings come together to mean LE SSERAFIM marching forward fearlessly and fans who aren’t afraid of loving and supporting the group coming together and blossoming new moments together.

Source Music also thanked fans for their continued love and support at the end of the statement, perhaps alluding to fans who have stayed by the newly debuted group’s side despite the bullying accusations surrounding now ex-member Kim Garam in the past couple of months.

Their Fearless music video, which premiered May 2, currently has over 99 million views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube.