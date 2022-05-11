LE SSERAFIM’s Garam focus of bullying claims

HYBE Label’s first girl group LE SSERAFIM recently debuted with the track Fearless, but all netizens have been talking about is whether one of its members, Kim Garam, was a bully in school.

In recent weeks, allegations against the singer have been made, with alleged videos and other items as proof.

Kim’s agency Source Music have denied the allegations, while Kim herself has stated that it is difficult to give any statements regarding the bullying controversy. However, the debate still continues among online communities

Many have wondered openly whether she would be able to continue as a member of LE SSERAFIM considering the allegations, or whether she will be asked to leave the group after their debut promotional activities have ended.