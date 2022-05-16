LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura met estranged dad at fanmeet

FANMEETS are usually memorable for fans, as they get an opportunity to be close to their favourite idols.

However, LE SSERAFIM member Sakrua recently revealed an encounter with one fan that surprised her.

On Saturday’s episode of JTBC’s show Knowing Bros, Sakura and fellow groupmate Chaewon appeared as special guests, and were asked to describe their most memorable encounters with their fans.

Sakura then revealed that she had once met her estranged father at a fanmeet. Her parents divorced when she was a year old, and she grew up not having met him or being shown a photo of him.

She said that during her first handshake event in Japan, a man came up to her.

“[He] told me he was rooting for me,” she said. “And as soon as we shook hands, I knew, ‘This is my dad.’ I felt it right away.”

She added: “The next person in line was my grandmother – the mother of my father. And she suddenly asked me, ‘Don’t you remember us?’ So I knew: ‘That really was my father after all.’”

The host then asked if Sakura had ever seen her father again after that, and she shared that she hadn’t seen him since.