Lea Michele jokes about illiteracy rumours on TikTok

LEA MICHELE recently joined TikTok and openly made fun of a widely circulated online rumour that she is illiterate. The Glee actress can be seen in the video sobbing while lip-syncing over audio of Kim Kardashian contacting Joe Francis and asking: “It’s amazing, but wait, can you speak for a second?”

She referred to her best friend and actor Jonathan Groff in the caption, which read: “Calling Jonathan to give me the comments on my first TikTok.”

The rumour of Michele’s illiteracy initially surfaced in 2018, after creators of the podcast One More Thing posted a video claiming she couldn’t read.

Recently, the actress addressed the rumours regarding her reading skills in an interview with the New York Times. “Some people can't read because of disability, learning disabilities, some can't because of a lack of access to education. Your words and actions also affect them.

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day and then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Actress Jameela Jamil defended the actor on Instagram, saying that making jokes about being able to read comes from a very limited perspective. Despite the fact that she omitted Michele's name, it was clear what she was talking about and to whom she was referring.

Hopefully her new account on Instagram will allow Michele to stay in touch with fans while she is on a break from the Broadway production of Funny Girl after contracting Covid-19.

At the time she wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for Covid. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theatre for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed.”