WHAT started as a hobby quickly turned into a career for 24-year old Gaston Pong. During his early years, he only picked up the guitar and composed songs purely for self-expression.

“The first song I ever wrote was a love song and I wrote it for my crush when I was 15,” he said.

It was only after his graduation that he saw that as a viable career option.

In 2019, he formed the group “PongPong”, which consists of him and his sister, Jeii Pong. Together, they would upload covers of popular Chinese songs on YouTube.

As time went on, the duo started gaining traction from both local and international viewers. The pair was not only awarded the Neway Karaoke Online Pick Award but was also nominated at the Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in the Best Group category.

To date, they have released eight original tracks and even founded their management label, Pong2 Entertainment. The label, which was founded last year, offers services such as talent management, music production, influencer marketing and content producing.

As for Gaston himself, he has gone on to write and produce tracks for artistes like Namewee, Joey Chua and Priscilla Abby. Apart from his label, he is also currently signed to Maninquin Entertainment, a music label in Beijing, China.

How was the process like, making and releasing your first original song, “Strong Heart”?

I remember digging through the recording app on my phone and finding this memo from 2017. A boy was pouring out his emotions in the memo after an encounter with a college friend. I thought it was interesting and I decided to write about it.

I was quite surprised that this pop track got a lot of love from the local media. My friends keep telling me they hear it on the radio all the time. And the fact that we were on top of the radio charts for weeks was amazing. Those are good memories.

How is the songwriting process like when you are writing for yourself, brands and other artistes?

If I am writing for a client, it would be less of an artistic expression but more of a storytelling tool for the client. Even when I write for artistes, I always sit down with them to understand their personality and perspectives. From there, I help illustrate a certain emotion or message that they are trying to express through the artwork.

For instance, with Cow Cow Moo, I wrote the CNY track for Astro. They gave me the line-up of artistes for the track beforehand and I wrote their lines according to their personalities and vocal range. Making sure my clients can tell a story gives me satisfaction.

Sometimes, people say it’s not difficult. But having to make sure the lyrics make sense and are delivered right, and still be in rhyme and are catchy, that takes a lot of precision and practice.

What would be an important aspect when deciding which brand to work with?

Good pay. There is this Chinese saying that translates to ‘earning money and feeding your dreams’. It’s brutally true. Being able to earn and have money flowing in is difficult. Making music videos alone is not cheap. The cost can go up to six figures. Having said that, I don’t compromise my values for brands that promote unhealthy cultures like smoking and e-betting.

My fans are mostly teenagers and I want to set a good example for them. However, it’s always nice to work with brands that share your values. Sometimes, my clients would just allow me to create the brand message. I really appreciate that kind of trust and creative freedom from them.

Do you think the local entertainment scene has improved over the years?

It has improved. But when you compare it to the international scene, we have a lot to catch up on. For instance, the English and Chinese music market here is really small. Hence, I am looking to venture into the China market, hoping to introduce them to our diverse Malaysian heritage. However, social media is slowly changing the game. It allows us artistes to promote our works. Hence, I would like to encourage artistes to fully utilise social media. I know it is tiring to constantly keep up but juggling art and business is going to be a lifelong battle.

Is that what inspired you to establish Pong2 Entertainment?

We started as a registered label because we needed in-house talent management. At the same time, we needed to manage our original songs and songwriting projects. Now, we are also slowly expanding in signing new local talents. We now would like to fulfil dreams like how this label helped fulfil ours.

What are some of the struggles you faced?

The first would be handling hate comments. As an influencer, I sometimes dislike social media. It creates anxiety in me and spreads negativity. So, it’s essential to think rationally and learn from constructive feedback. If someone comments on something you can’t change, don’t bother paying attention to it.

The second would be the financial aspect of the job. When you are just starting, it’s difficult to sustain. For many months, I would survive on only a RM2,000 salary just to keep my employees. I have learnt so much since I became an employer myself.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I plan to explore opportunities in Beijing, China. Whether it’s to connect with Chinese music producers or artistes, or appearing on a TV survival show, I am eager to explore.