Learning through play

SCIENCE experiments are not only educational but also incredibly fun for kids. Engaging in hands-on activities allows children to develop their critical thinking skills while having a great time. We will explore seven easy science experiments that kids can enjoy using simple household materials.

Each experiment will be explained step-by-step, highlighting the scientific concepts behind them. These experiments are perfect for young scientists to ignite their curiosity and cultivate a love for learning.

BALLOON ROCKET

Materials:

Balloon

String

Plastic straw

Tape

Scissors

Procedure:

1. Cut a long piece of string and tie it between two sturdy points.

2. Thread the straw onto the string and secure it in place with tape.

3. Inflate the balloon and pinch the opening.

4. Tape the inflated balloon to the straw.

5. Let go of the balloon and watch it zoom along the string.