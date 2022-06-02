Leaving everything behind

The French film Proxima is an excellent portrayal of what it looks and feels like to prepare for space flight

TO mark the start of the Le French Film Festival 2022, which takes place from June 9 to July 17, we were given the chance to review the award-winning Proxima, one of the films that audiences can watch. Always dreaming to be one of the few from collective mankind to go into space, Sarah (Eva Green) has spent decades training to become an astronaut. Not long after Alice Winocour’s Proxima begins, Sarah finds out that she is finally chosen for an International Space Station mission to space, as the last addition to the Proxima crew, who will make their way to Mars. The film is fairly linear from this point as Sarah begins her escalated training for the Mars mission, while the ensuing drama is rooted entirely in the relationships surrounding the aspiring astronaut.

French cinema has never been about the bombastic, spectacle-laden theatrics of their American counterparts, and its visible with Proxima which values character writing over anything else. In the film, while Sarah is preparing herself physically and mentally for the arduous task of going into space, Winocour focuses on everything Sarah has to leave behind, particularly her daughter, Stella (Zélie Boulant-Lemesle). Further embedded with the web of drama on earth, Sarah has to deal with the gender facet of the film, where she is the only woman on the film’s Mars mission, much to the chagrin of the crew’s American captain, Mike (Matt Dillon). On top of leaving behind her daughter, Sarah will also have prove herself to be just as good as anyone else on her crew, and the astronauts that came before her. Proxima also indulges in other themes such as the cost of space travel, familial bonds and the strain of going to space on them, but these do not necessarily pan out as Winocour tries to do a lot with what is a simple film. However, it could have been a lot worse had Proxima chosen to indulge in common tropes associated with these types of films in tandem with its multitude of thematic questions.