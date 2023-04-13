Lee Chong Wei unveils wax figure

FORMER world No. 1 badminton player Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be the first Malaysian athlete to grace Madame Tussauds. His wax figure will be featured at The Champions Zone alongside sports icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Yao Ming, and Manny Pacquiao.

Last month, Madame Tussauds had a special showcase in Kuala Lumpur, where the wax figure was unveiled at the JW Marriott Hotel before it was sent to Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong for permanent display.

The wax figure depicted Lee’s signature “smash” pose and wearing Lee’s Yonex jersey from his final Olympics performance in Rio 2016, along with SHB-01 LTD LCW shoes and a Yonex Duora 10 LCW badminton racquet.

Lee happily posed with the wax figure, and even joked that when he first saw the figure, he thought he had a new ‘brother’.

It took about six hours for Lee to pose for the wax sculpture. At least 200 different measurements were taken, including eye measurements that resulted in the creation of a lifelike figure.

At the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, Deputy Minister Adam Adli, and former Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq, were present.

“To inspire other sports athletes and to provide a voice of authority for younger athletes, people will turn to Lee,” said Yeoh.

“I do hope his achievement will inspire other athletes to work harder, not just to gain medals, but to have a good attitude, mental strength, and success after sports that is equally important,“ she added.

During the event, Lee was asked what memory came to mind when he looked at the wax figure wearing his Olympic jersey (which has his lucky colours, blue and green). He recalled the Rio Olympics in 2016, and all the ups and downs throughout his 19-year career as a national badminton player and his coaches, who had supported him.