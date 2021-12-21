Lee Da Hee injured on set

Actress Lee Da Hee injured her neck yesterday while filming OCN’s drama series Island. She was reportedly injured while performing an action scene.

Lee was examined and received medical treatment as an outpatient from a hospital.

The drama series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

Lee plays the role of Won Mi Ho, the daughter of the owner of the Daehan conglomerate who becomes a teacher at a school on Jeju Island.

Due to her injury, Lee was unable to attend the press conference of the upcoming Netflix series Single’s Inferno, a new dating reality show about singles who are stranded on a deserted island, where the only way to ‘escape’ is to become a couple for a romantic date night in paradise.

The first episode of the TV series was screened on Saturday.