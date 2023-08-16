$!Lee dotes on Lindsay

OSCAR-WINNING actress Jamie Lee Curtis is embracing her “film grandmother” role with enthusiasm. Recently, she delighted her “film daughter,“ Lindsay Lohan, who just became a new mom, by sending a heartfelt gift.
Lohan shared her gratitude on Instagram by showing off a beautiful collection of children’s books Curtis sent her, some of which were authored by Curtis herself.
The bond between Curtis and Lohan dates back to their time working together on the film Freaky Friday two decades ago.
Despite the years, their friendship has endured, and the two actresses remain close. Lohan revealed that she received guidance from Curtis on impending motherhood before the birth of her baby boy, Luai.
In May, the two stars reunited for an interview to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Freaky Friday.
During the interview, they expressed their desire to do a sequel, with Curtis hinting that it might become a reality. The film’s long-lasting impact and the love from their fans have fuelled their interest in revisiting the story.
Both Curtis and Lohan are open to the possibility of making a sequel that would captivate and delight audiences, as they cherish the connection they share with the iconic film.
The prospect of continuing their on-screen journey together brings excitement, and they eagerly await the opportunity to bring the sequel to life.