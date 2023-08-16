$!Lee dotes on Lindsay

OSCAR-WINNING actress Jamie Lee Curtis is embracing her “film grandmother” role with enthusiasm. Recently, she delighted her “film daughter,“ Lindsay Lohan, who just became a new mom, by sending a heartfelt gift.

Lohan shared her gratitude on Instagram by showing off a beautiful collection of children’s books Curtis sent her, some of which were authored by Curtis herself.

The bond between Curtis and Lohan dates back to their time working together on the film Freaky Friday two decades ago.

Despite the years, their friendship has endured, and the two actresses remain close. Lohan revealed that she received guidance from Curtis on impending motherhood before the birth of her baby boy, Luai.