Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young confirmed to lead new drama

ACTORS Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young have been confirmed for KBS 2TV’s new drama, Love According to Law.

Love According to Law is said to be a law romance drama that will focus on the events surrounding a law firm that also runs as a cafe.

Love According to Law is an adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name. This will also mark the two stars’ second project together, following A Korean Odyssey.

Lee Seung Gi will be playing the role of Kim Jung Ho, a former prosecutor and current building owner who used to be known as a “monster genius”. Kim Jung Ho is described as a charismatic but pure character. Meanwhile, Lee Se Young will be playing the role of Kim Yu Ri, a lawyer who has a beautiful appearance, but who is not hesitant to show her fiery personality when witnessing injustice.