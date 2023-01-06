Lee Seung-gi clears social media, surprises fans

DEVOID of any announcement, Lee Seung-gi suddenly deleted all of the posts on his Instagram account. It happened on May 30, and fans were all surprised by his sudden deleting binge on his personal Instagram account – including his profile photo.

The general consensus was that he could’ve been hacked, but Lee’s agency, Human Made, was quick to reassure fans, saying: “It is true that Lee Seung Gi had deleted all of the [Instagram] posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him, it was just done for a renewal.”

After further research, before Lee deleted his posts, he had been actively communicating with fans through his Instagram account, and back in April, he uploaded a two-part statement to address rumours concerning him, including his feud with former agency Hook Entertainment, and his marriage to actress Lee Da-in.

As far as his fans’ perspective, this might as well have been a cry for help on his part, considering what he’s been through lately, adding on the fact that when most artists delete anything regarding their social media, it usually heralds a downward spiral. The agency’s quick response is surely appreciated on everyone’s behalf.

Lee has had a long and successful career, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. He has recently begun his new hosting position on Strong Heart League, the rebooted version of his previous talk show Strong Heart. He’s also currently starring in another variety show with Kang Ho Dong and Bae In Hyuk called Brother Ramyeon while gearing up for the August release of his star-studded travel variety show Bro and Marble.