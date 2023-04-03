$!LEGO unveils ‘Dynamite’ BTS set for fans

The BTS ‘Dynamite’-themed LEGO set. – All images from ideas.lego.com

LEGO recently announced the introduction of a BTS-inspired set based on the Dynamite music video where fans “can unleash their inner LEGO builder and recreate scenes from the visual using brick versions of the disco, record store, donut shop, and ice cream truck”. According to LEGO.com, the $99.99 (RM447.30) set will be shipped on March 18. The toy company revealed the BTS collectible in a blog post on Feb 16.

The set includes danceable mini-figures of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook carrying tiny microphones. Designed for ages 18 and older, the play-and-display collectible set consists of 749 pieces, including buildable palm trees, a main building measuring 5.5 inches in height, and a basketball hoop in front of a wall with a mural similar to the one in the music video.