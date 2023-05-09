Lenka releases Silhouette

The singer’s latest single marks her first release since 2020

AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter and performer Lenka has released her latest single, Silhouette. This song is her first new release since 2020, succeeding her previous single One Moment. Silhouette features Lenka’s captivating vocals, accompanied by the beautiful voices of the Berry Public School choir. Lenka, formerly a member of the critically acclaimed band Decoder Ring, brings her signature infectious sugary indie pop sound, complemented by a soulful 80s synth-inspired backdrop to the song. Lenka talks about the song in her own words: “This song is my delicious 1980s pop jam about being worn down by life to the point where you feel like you’re disappearing and becoming numb. Almost a nihilistic feeling, but in a joyful way. It’s fun to get creative with your more negative emotions and wear them like a costume; turn them into armour.”

The recently released Silhouette was a collaborative effort, with the song being written and recorded alongside engineer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Schuberth (known for his work with artists like Josh Pyke, Sara Storer and Ben Folds). Dave Jenkins Jr handled the production in Eora (Sydney) and the stunning landscapes of Colomatta in the Blue Mountains. Silhouette is a delightful journey into nostalgia and its accompanying visual is a tribute to the retro styles of the 80s and 90s. Directed by Adam Jordan and filmed at Teel Studios in New South Wales, the music video draws inspiration from iconic artists such as Whitney Houston, Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue and more. It also incorporates elements from TV advertisements of the past, portraying women as sensual and powerful figures, a reflection of Lenka’s childhood memories. The singer is renowned for her chart-topping hits like The Show, Trouble Is A Friend and Everything at Once. Her impressive career spans various accomplishments and ventures. Beyond her music career, Lenka has made appearances in notable films like Moneyball, Easy A, Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Her talents have also graced the small screen, with roles in TV shows such as Ugly Betty and Grey’s Anatomy. In the world of advertising, Lenka’s distinctive voice and presence have been featured in commercials for prominent brands like Microsoft and Coca-Cola. Furthermore, she has also worked alongside renowned artists, including Sally Seltmann and Darren Seltmann, founding members of The Avalanches. These achievements underscore her versatile and impactful contributions to the world of entertainment.