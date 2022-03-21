Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa still bros after Momoa’s split

ON Saturday, Lenny Kravitz shared a photo on Instagram of himself having a great time with his friend Jason Momoa.

In the photo, the two of them were on their motorbikes and the photo was captioned: “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

The comments section was full of positive messages including one from actress Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.

“Well, isn’t this just adorable,“ she wrote. “Love you both so much.”

Momoa himself also commented on the post: “love u bro. ohana fo life (sic).”

Their bromance is quite unique, as both men were once married to actress Lisa Bonet. She was married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and started dating Momoa in 2005. After welcoming twi children in 2007 and 2008, the couple formally tied the knot in 2017.

In January, Bonet and Momoa issued a statement that has since been removed from Instagram, which revealed that they had split up after 16 years as a couple.

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception ... And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,“ the joint statement read.

However, it was reported by People that the former Cosby Show star was spotted wearing her wedding ring on Friday, sparking talk of a reconciliation.

Momoa has remained close to his stepdaughter Zoë, including joining her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum, for the premiere of her latest film, The Batman.

Though Bonet could not attend the event, Momoa brought their children, 14-year-old Lola Iolani Momoa and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, to support their older half-sister.

The Aquaman star also addressed his split from Bonet in an Instagram post earlier this month. “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children. It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”