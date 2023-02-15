Leslie Grace breaks silence over ‘Batgirl’ cancellation

AS news of the reinvigorated slate of DC Studios films picks up steam, along with anticipation over upcoming releases such as The Flash, Leslie Grace has finally spoken out about the cancelled Batgirl movie in an interview with Variety.

Last August, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s film was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery. In it, Grace led the film as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

The film was reportedly cancelled due to disappointing test screenings that led to WBD executives taking a tax write-off instead of completing the film, which had already cost the debt-ridden studio US$90 million (RM392.6 million), and would have cost millions more to finish.

Grace told Variety that she had no idea the movie, originally set to stream on HBO Max, was shelved until it was first reported by the New York Post.

The actress said she felt like a “deflated balloon” on that day.

Recently, DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran said that the film was “not releasable” and that it could have “hurt DC”.