Less heaven, more hell

PAIN, for most normal people, is precisely that – pain. But for a minority group of humans, pain sensory signals are interpreted by their brain as being pleasurable.

For most of early film history, this facet of storytelling was unexplored, particularly in horror films, until 1987.

After publishing The Hellbound Heart in 1986, author Clive Barker would then write and direct an adaptation of his own novel the following year titled Hellraiser, a film that would introduce the demonic Cenobites and its leader, the Priest/Pinhead into pop culture.

Hellraiser came in the same time period that birthed many classic horror film icons such as A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees and Halloween’s Michael Myers, but Hellraiser’s villains were not like their blood-soaked peers.

Pinhead and the Cenobites not only looked and behaved differently, they also followed rules that differentiated them from the mindless slashers of other films.

Though they dealt out torture and death, the demons did so with an understanding that these were not based in pain, but pleasure, and there had to an arbitrary sense of consent and intent.

Unlike Krueger, Voorhees or Myers who showed up at random and slaughtered indiscriminately, the Cenobites had to be summoned using a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration by someone willing to push the boundaries of pain and pleasure.

As Pinhead says in Hellraiser’s sequel, Hellbound: Hellraiser II: “It is not hands that call us. It is desire”.

Sadly, subsequent films in the franchise became progressively worse, pandering to cheap shock and horror, but now, with enough desire, the franchise has been rebooted with a much higher budget and cinematic vision in the recently released Hellraiser.