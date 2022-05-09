Let’s go hiking!

As travel bans are lifted, it’s time to plan for some outdoor activities and revel in the beauty of nature

MALAYSIA, especially the Klang Valley, has an abundance of nature spots, hills, mountains, and waterfalls, and it’s never hard to find a perfect hiking destination. There is nothing quite like hiking adventures. Climbing up the mountains, hikers get to discover rare species of birds, butterflies, insects, and wild plants along the rocky path or steep terrain. Though it may be a struggle to reach the top at times, in the end, a stunning reward awaits at the peak. A beautiful panoramic view, a peaceful mind, and bragging rights. Luckily, Klang Valley residents need not go too far to find a great spot for hiking. We have picked the five best places for hiking activities, in no particular order. For fresh air and breath-taking a view of nature, here is the list:

Broga Hill, Semenyih A favourite spot for nature lovers and hikers, Broga Hill in Selangor stands tall at 400 metres high. The hill is touted as the best place for a hiking journey and, most of all, the picturesque view of lush green mountains of the forest reserve is priceless. Climbing up the hill to the top, hikers will find “lalang” grass and sometimes steep and narrow paths. The best time for a hike would be around dawn to catch the beautiful view of the sun rising behind the mountain, as its a perfect moment for Instagrammers.

Gunung Nuang Situated in Hulu Langat district, Gunung Nuang stands at 1,493m high, and hikers have to trek through forests, cross rivers and climb up steep terrain. A part of the Titiwangsa Range, the mountain is located close to the Pahang-Selangor-Negeri Sembilan borders. The mountain is probably more suitable for someone with experience in hiking rather than a beginner, due to the challenging routes and time needed to complete the journey. Though, there are many hiking routes, the most popular one is the Kuala Pangsoon route which starts in Hulu Langat, Selangor, and ends at Kampung Kemensah in Gombak. There are bamboo groves, and roots on the path to reach the peak called Puncak Pengasih. At the peak, hikers get a bird’s eye view of Kuala Lumpur. A Hiking Permit from the Selangor Forestry Department required to apply in order to enter Gunung Nuang. Chiling Waterfalls Hikers won’t be climbing up to the summit of a hill or mountain. Instead, they will arrive at a wonderful three-tiered waterfall, which is often hailed as one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Selangor. However it’s not that easy to reach. Hikers have to wade through streams and rivers (not just one, but five) but they will get to see flora like wild orchids and many fish species before they can actually enjoy the beautiful scenery of the 80 metre-tall waterfall, but its all worth it as the journey to get there will be an experience they will never forget. Located deep in the forest and 400 metres above the sea, the waterfall and Sungai Chiling river are part of a fish sanctuary managed by the Selangor Fisheries Department and Selangor Forestry Department. The area is an important habitat and natural breeding ground for fish. The registration office is managed by the Selangor Fisheries Department. Permission is required to enter the area.

Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM), Kepong Founded in 1929, its one of the leading institutions in tropical forestry research, FRIM has an abundance of flora and fauna species and stunning natural beauty to explore and is a great place for hiking, picnicking, or just learning about the botanicals within the 600 hectares of land, which is also a home for rare species and decades-old trees. There are many trails that one can choose from, such as Keruing Trails, Salleh Nature Trails, Engkabang Trails, Sebasah Trails, and the Razak Walk. The Razak Walk is named after the former Director-General of FRIM, Datuk Dr Abdul Razak Mohd Ali, and is is the first disabled-friendly trail in Malaysia. It’s perfect to bring the family to educate children with knowledge of local plant species like the Dipterocarp species or timber species and other forest tree species. There is also an abundance of Sebasah trees, a diverse ecosystem, and migratory bird sightings.