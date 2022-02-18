Let’s talk about sex

Education does not hurt, but ignorance does!

OVER the years, there has been a huge debate over whether sex education should be taught in schools. Currently, many schools solely teach abstinence, or prefer to leave the issue of sex education to parents. Child advocates claim that this goes against years of extensive research on the issue which has shown that the lack of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) leaves youth at a disadvantage when it comes to their physical and emotional well-being. They frequently cite the stand of the World Health Organisation, which states on its website that CSE “plays a central role in the preparation of young people for a safe, productive, fulfilling life in a world where HIV and AIDS, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unintended pregnancies, gender-based violence (GBV) and gender inequality still pose serious risks to their well-being.” This year, women’s groups have renewed their call for CSE to be made a mandatory part of the school syllabus to help equip the younger generation with the right knowledge about their sexual and reproductive health, as well as building healthy relationships with their peers and adults. Sisters In Islam (SIS) communications officer Aleza Othman was quoted as saying that CSE should be made a standalone subject, instead of a component of physical education, religious or scientific subjects, while partner-director of KRYSS Network Angela M. Kuga Thas stated that it would help teach students how to better manage peer pressure around sex, as well as foster more respectful relationships between boys and girls.

Why the pushback? The most common arguments against CSE are that it may introduce the idea of sex or sexuality too early to children. In particular, many parents mistakenly assume that sex education will encourage children to engage in sexual intercourse. Another factor is the general social taboo surrounding the topic of sex, which is common in many conservative Asian societies such as ours. However, many experts believe that the lack of knowledge can lead to youth making poor judgements due to their ignorance. By providing children – especially teenagers – with the right information, they say that CSE can help protect them from harassment and abuse, as it emphasises the importance of one’s personal well-being and health. Young adults need to be aware of safer options Getting the right information about sex from a qualified source, as opposed to the internet or from their peers, is a key factor in reducing STIs, unwanted teen pregnancies, and the emotional consequences of sex. For example, teaching the youth about the functions and benefits of using condoms or contraceptive pills reduces the risk of them having unprotected sex, or worse, trying out a dubious home remedy that supposedly helps prevent pregnancy. The teaching of CSE in schools can also help young people better prepare for life changes such as puberty, menopause and ageing. As we all know, teenagers are usually very curious about learning new things that came up to them, especially abstract things like sex. Sex education plays an important role in resolving problems and clearing up misunderstandings that young adults may have received from sources such as the media or their peers. They also learn to have more respect for themselves and other people, leading them to become more mature and responsible adults. The more teenagers know, the more likely they have the strength and knowledge to say “no” and to have more autonomy over their personal and physical self.