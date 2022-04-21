Liam Neeson would return to ‘Star Wars’ universe on one condition

SINCE it was announced that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will return for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans had hoped for one more Prequel Trilogy star, Liam Neeson, to return to the galaxy.

Neeson played the role of Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn in the first Star Wars prequel film, The Phantom Menace, in 1999. His character was the master of Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, who is set to make a spectacular return in his own science fiction series, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Irish star recently spoke out about the potential of reprising the role, but he insists he doesn't want to return to television. He indicated that he would only consider reprising his role as Qui-Gon if it was a film rather than a TV series.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit; I just like the big screen, you know?” Neeson explained.

“Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience shooting that film in London.”

Neeson said in an interview with Collider last year, asking, “I’m sort of wondering, is Star Wars starting to fade away from the cinema landscape? Do we think?”

Star Wars has lately made its way to the small screen on Disney+ with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While the future of Star Wars appears to be in television, there are other film projects in the works, including one from producer Kevin Feige and another from Taika Waititi.

The next addition to the Star Wars Disney+ spin-offs will be Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be available on Disney+ on May 27.