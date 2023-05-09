Liam Payne cancels tour

FORMER One Direction member, Liam Payne, has called off his forthcoming South American tour due to a kidney infection that led to his hospitalisation.

The 29-year-old artist revealed the tour’s cancellation recently, just as he was preparing to commence his tour in Lima, Peru, on Sept 1.

“Hey guys, this really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I’ve been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection,” he said in a video for X (previously known as Twitter). “We’ve started rehearsals, and I’ve just been advised that now’s really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this.

“The best people around me are trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah, we’re going to have to reschedule it all. Please look out for ways to refund your tickets. I’m looking forward to seeing you guys soon. Hopefully, we’ll put on an even bigger and better show. Thank you and sorry.”

In the post, Payne mentioned that his team is currently in the process of rescheduling the Latin America tour, which originally included stops in Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, with the final show in Mexico on Sept 12. However, for now, ticket refunds will be available at the place of purchase.

The Strip That Down artist revealed in July that he had been sober for nearly six months after spending nearly 100 days in a Louisiana rehabilitation facility.

“I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I’ve got more of a handle on it,” Payne said in an eight-minute YouTube video.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself, actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognise anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point, and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper on life and work.”

Back in May, he announced that he was working on a new album. His previous record, which was released in 2019, was titled LP1.