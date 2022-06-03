Liam Payne still has Zayn Malik’s back, despite ‘disliking’ him

LOGAN PAUL’S Impaulsive podcast recently featured a new interview with Liam Payne in which he discussed his relationship with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, including how it’s changed over time and where they are now.

On the show, Paul, 27, brought up Malik’s 2020 feud with his brother, Jake, after the brothers publicly accused him of being cruel to them during a Las Vegas trip.

Malik’s then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, tweeted about the incident, something like “get a respectful man.”

Payne then stated on the podcast: “That one didn’t age very well,“ apparently referring to Malik’s alleged physical incident with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, in 2021.

Payne then expressed his views on Malik. He told Paul: “There are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I will always, always be on his side.”

“If I had to go through what he did with his growth and whatever else, my parents would be annoyingly supportive. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense,” continued Payne.

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***.’ But, at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s gone through to get to that point, and whether he wanted to be there or not.”

He also added: “I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.

“What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”