BY BRIDGET MENEZES

SOME say life is a game; to some it is a battlefield and to others a journey. Whatever one may call it, there is a way to enjoy it. Be positive and move on.

There was an old farmer who had worked his crops for many years. One day, his horse ran away. Upon hearing the news, his neighbours came to visit him. “Such bad luck,” they said sympathetically. “May be,” the farmer replied.

The next morning, the horse returned, bringing with it three other wild horses. “How wonderful!” the neighbours exclaimed. “May be”, replied the old man. The following day, his son tried to ride on one of the untamed horses. He was thrown and broke his leg. The neighbours again came to offer their sympathy on his misfortune. “May be,” answered the farmer.

The day after, military officials came to the village to draft young men into the army. Seeing that the son’s leg was broken, they passed him by. The neighbours congratulated the farmer on how well things had turned out. “May be,” said the farmer.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Email her at lifestyle.bridget @thesundaily.com.