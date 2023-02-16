‘Life is Beautiful’ musical explores the meaning of love

GET ready to break out in song, with the premiere of the Korean musical film Life Is Beautiful on tvN Asia. The film, which is directed by Choi Kook-hee, tells the story of happily married couple Oh Se-yeon (played by Yum Jung-ah) and Kang Jin-bong (Ryu Seung-ryong).

When Se-yeon falls gravely ill, she asks Jin-bong to help her search for her first love from high school.

Although unhappy with his wife’s request, Jin-bong decides to honour her wishes. Through their journey together, the couple are reminded of the most glittering, beautiful moments of their lives.

In this transcript provided by tvN Asia, we hear from Director Choi, Ryu, Yum and Park Se-wan – who plays Se-yeon as a young woman – about their experiences working on this light-hearted and poignant film.

There were a lot of songs in the movie. What songs were memorable to you, or were hard to pull off during filming?

Ryu: “I like it that famous songs were included in the movie. My favourite is Unpredictable Life as it resonates with life and is touching. It can also be connected to acting and the movie in various ways. Some numbers were difficult as listening and singing were very difficult. Not a single number was easy. I didn’t realise Choi Baek-ho’s When I am in Busan was so hard to sing, it was the hardest for me. Among all the great jukebox songs, my wish-list song is People Change. I think songs like this are suitable as well.”

Yum: “None of the songs was easy for me as well. In the later part of the movie, As Time Goes By truly touched me. The hardest song was Lee Seung-chul’s Sleepless Night, which is too high-key for me to sing. The movie doesn’t have any songs by female vocals. So my wish list would be a song by a female singer.”

Park: “There aren’t really many options for me as I only sang one song in the movie. Unpredictable Life is so good. The song is memorable as it always encourages me. I came across the song 100m Before Her, the song reminded me of the younger moments and sentiments of the two main characters, so I thought the song will be a good choice to include.”

Director Choi, how were the songs selected for the movie?

Choi: There were so many songs for a limited number of choices. I didn’t choose them myself. The whole crew discussed which were the most suitable songs and we selected from 30-40 songs.

You competed with Oh Seong-wu as ‘Se-yeon’’s first love. What did you do to be a good contender?

Ryu: “I guess my weapons were my empathy and sense of humour. But seriously, Oh Seong-wu is a superb dancer, tall as a tower and has a small face. I can’t fight with him on that, so I choose the sense of humour.”