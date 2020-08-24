Life on the air

LISTENING to radio DJ Belinda Chee on the breakfast show at Lite every morning is like a ray of sunlight bursting through the morning mist. Fun, lively and energetic, Chee keeps listeners entertained with her charismatic style and personality, shining through the airwaves.
Kuching-born Chee, popularly known as Bel, joined Lite in January this year and entertains listeners with music, interviews and funny stories from 6am to 10am.
Growing up, Chee always loved music.
“We always had the radio turned on at home. So, I knew a wide range of songs from various genres and different eras,” she said.
A pop princess at heart, Chee admired pop music artistes such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and the Spice Girls in her teenage years, but now, she enjoys listening to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars with her nine-year-old daughter.
A woman of many talents, Chee is a popular TV programme host, an actress, parenting influencer and fashionista, and never fears to explore new experiences such as diving with sharks in an aquarium.
What motivated you to become a DJ at Lite?
“For the past few years, I have been filling in for the radio announcers when they go on a break. So, when the opportunity came up for a full-time position, I took it.
“This is a new challenge for me because it is my first full-time job in a while, and the first time I am helming the coveted breakfast slot.
“Fortunately, I have JD (Jason Desmond), my very experienced partner, who has been working in radio for the past 20 years. Definitely, I am learning a lot from the team at Lite.”
What challenges do you face in your job?
“One of the biggest challenges in the early stages was getting up at 4.30am and being at work by 5.30am. I am not a morning person so it took a few months for me to get used to the odd hours.
“Another challenging issue is that I have school-going children. Previously, I was the one in charge of getting them ready in the morning and sending and picking them from school.
“My children were a little thrown off when I started this shift because they couldn’t see me until after they come back from school.
My nine-year-old started crying at school, and my son would throw a tantrum each time he was asked to shower. But they are adjusting better with not having me there in the mornings.”
These days, the younger generation prefers to listen to music from the internet, YouTube or streaming services. What do you think makes listeners want to tune in to radio instead?
“It is a personal preference, really. If you just want to listen to music, then yes, use the streaming services or go on YouTube, but on radio, we have the added content of inspiring interviews, you get to update yourself with the latest news, laugh at our jokes or even at us, and find out what is trending around the world.
“Definitely, it’s more lively than just listening to music, and the radio is the perfect companion on a car ride.”
Why did you choose to become a parenting influencer?
“I did not consciously set out to become a parenting influencer. It’s just that after I gave birth to my first child, as a new mum, I got a bit overzealous about sharing pictures of my firstborn.
“As I continued sharing pictures and videos, more and more mothers messaged me in private asking me things like what I use for my child, what I feed my child, where I buy their clothes from, how do I teach my children and more.
“I guess I just gradually picked up more ‘mummy followers’, and child-friendly brands started approaching me for social media campaigns and it just went on from there.”
What are the pros and cons of sharing your private life with the public?
“Pros: My social media platforms provide additional income. I get more advertising campaigns on social media now than on conventional media. Relatives and friends who are far away can be up to date with what is happening with me and my family
“Cons: Safety issues with my children is always a concern. I would normally post pictures or videos up only after I have left the place. I only post the best pictures and highlights of our lives, and I know there will be people out there who will compare and feel inadequate after seeing others’ seemingly perfect lives and perfect kids.
“I try to post unedited and unfiltered pictures as much as possible so as to not perpetuate that social media perfection.”
What are your future projects?
“At the moment, I am with Lite full-time so there is no time for other projects, but hopefully, I will be able to create more content for my own social media pages, and also for my children.
“They want to be YouTubers, and if it’s a viable option, I might take on the role of ‘momager’ (mum and manager) in the future!”