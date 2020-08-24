Life on the air

LISTENING to radio DJ Belinda Chee on the breakfast show at Lite every morning is like a ray of sunlight bursting through the morning mist. Fun, lively and energetic, Chee keeps listeners entertained with her charismatic style and personality, shining through the airwaves. Kuching-born Chee, popularly known as Bel, joined Lite in January this year and entertains listeners with music, interviews and funny stories from 6am to 10am. Growing up, Chee always loved music. “We always had the radio turned on at home. So, I knew a wide range of songs from various genres and different eras,” she said. A pop princess at heart, Chee admired pop music artistes such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears and the Spice Girls in her teenage years, but now, she enjoys listening to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars with her nine-year-old daughter. A woman of many talents, Chee is a popular TV programme host, an actress, parenting influencer and fashionista, and never fears to explore new experiences such as diving with sharks in an aquarium.

– COURTESY OF ASTRO RADIO

What motivated you to become a DJ at Lite? “For the past few years, I have been filling in for the radio announcers when they go on a break. So, when the opportunity came up for a full-time position, I took it. “This is a new challenge for me because it is my first full-time job in a while, and the first time I am helming the coveted breakfast slot. “Fortunately, I have JD (Jason Desmond), my very experienced partner, who has been working in radio for the past 20 years. Definitely, I am learning a lot from the team at Lite.” What challenges do you face in your job? “One of the biggest challenges in the early stages was getting up at 4.30am and being at work by 5.30am. I am not a morning person so it took a few months for me to get used to the odd hours. “Another challenging issue is that I have school-going children. Previously, I was the one in charge of getting them ready in the morning and sending and picking them from school. “My children were a little thrown off when I started this shift because they couldn’t see me until after they come back from school. My nine-year-old started crying at school, and my son would throw a tantrum each time he was asked to shower. But they are adjusting better with not having me there in the mornings.” These days, the younger generation prefers to listen to music from the internet, YouTube or streaming services. What do you think makes listeners want to tune in to radio instead? “It is a personal preference, really. If you just want to listen to music, then yes, use the streaming services or go on YouTube, but on radio, we have the added content of inspiring interviews, you get to update yourself with the latest news, laugh at our jokes or even at us, and find out what is trending around the world. “Definitely, it’s more lively than just listening to music, and the radio is the perfect companion on a car ride.”

– COURTESY OF ASTRO RADIO