Life on the other side

A poor boy is desperately determined to change his fate in The Golden Spoon

The Golden Spoon is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. – ALL PIX VIA INSTAGRAM/@MBCDRAMA_NOW

THE Golden Spoon, a brand-new Disney+ K-drama, began airing on Sept 23. The 16-episode series – which is directed by Song Hyun-wook – stars Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, Jung Chae-yeon, and Yeon Woo, and is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name. The Golden Spoon follows Lee Seung-cheon (BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae), who is born into a poor household and is bullied by other richer and more powerful students in his class. When Seung-cheon is presented a mysterious item that has the potential to change his life, he embraces it as if it were his last hope. Later that day, his life is ‘exchanged’ with that of Hwang Tae-yong (Lee Jong-won), an affluent child struggling with his abusive father. This is Sung-jae’s first role as lead, and he looked solid in the first two episodes. I’m used to seeing him in comical roles, and when he mentioned that his acting is more serious here, he wasn’t exaggerating. We all know he’s a brilliant performer, but it’s now time for viewers to acknowledge him for his acting skills.

There was a scene that really blew my mind and gave me chills. It was when Seung-cheon snapped and aimed a gun at his bully, in order to scare him and teach him a lesson. It was super impressive to see Sung-jae as such a bold character. Because the story has only just begun, there isn’t much to say about the two female characters. However, based on my observations, Jo-hee (Jung Chae-yeon) is a lovely and supportive girl who stands up for Seung-cheon when he is being harassed, whereas Yeo-jin (Yeon Woo) appears suspicious. She seems nice, but there is clearly more to her than meets the eye. Another reason I’m engaged in this series is that two supporting actors – Kim Kang-min, who plays the bully, and Son Woo-hyun, who plays Tae-yong’s driver – are familiar faces. The two were the leads of Korean BL series To My Star, and already have a significant fan base. It’s only been a week, but I’m already hooked on The Golden Spoon. I was already ready to enjoy this series because Sung-jae is one of my favourite actors, but the solid storyline just makes everything better.

theSun recently sat down for a Zoom interview with The Golden Spoon cast members Sung-jae, Jong-won and Yeon Woo, and we asked the trio what they found most difficult about bringing this script to life, and they each gave pretty similar answers. Sung-jae explained: “If you know me, I am a very playful, energetic, and upbeat guy, but if you look at the role that I play, he comes from a darker background, [he has] a lot of financial challenges and conflicts, and there is a sense of deep dark depression; but I wanted to play this character in a really attractive manner, and my entire challenge was to find out how I was going to depict this character in such a way that it’s appealing to the audience.” Meanwhile, Yeon Woo and Jong-won stated that their biggest challenge is getting into the emotions of their characters because their personalities are totally opposite to the roles they play. They also stated that they drew inspiration from several sources in order to find their own unique way of expressing their parts.