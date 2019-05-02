A harmonious balance

by S.BS. SURENDRAN

SYMMETRY plays a very interesting role in feng shui. There is no such thing as perfect symmetry.

Even the wings of a butterfly will show variation from one wing to another, despite the fact that they are considered symmetrical.

In feng shui, symmetry provides a sense of order in an environment. This in turn allows the life force energy to flow evenly.

Within this flow of energy, there is a feeling of balance, safety, and therefore, harmony, created as a result of symmetry.

To live in ‘perfect symmetry’ would be near to impossible, but it is good to aim to create a sense of balance and order in an environment.

Ultimately, it will create good feng shui.

When things are not in order and out of sync between the building and the energy of the occupants, these will create disturbances, misunderstandings, and arguments.

Creating a harmonious feel for the space and an unhindered flow of energy will help smoothen ruffled feathers and ensure a more peaceful life for the occupants.

All homes have a subtle, intangible energy caused by influences such as the inner spirit of the home.

When this energy becomes negative, sick, stagnant or stale, it brings in misfortunes, obstacles and problems.

This negative qi creates obstacles that impede the harmonious flow of energy.

Most often, such situations create bad vibes which makes relationships go bad. It could be a simple interaction at work where you are blamed for a mistake through no fault of yours, which culminates into unpleasantness at work, and this unpleasantness is brought back even to your home.

This is indicative of the existence of bad energy which has affected the relationship luck.

The bad energy from the feng shui point of view could be due to many reasons, but more often than not, it is due to the bad Earth energy in the home.

This could be as a result of the simple passage of time, or even positioning plants in the wrong sector of the home.

Plants represent Wood energy, and when these are inadvertently placed in Earth sectors like in the Southwest or Northeast, they deplete the Earth energy.

If quarrels are a common thing, and husbands and wives have arguments or they quarrel over trivial matters for no logical reason, there is a way to reduce conflicts in the bedroom area.

A simple remedy is to use red and gold décor in the bedroom. You could also replicate this remedy in the family dining area.

The remedy could be a simple wall painting in red and gold, or an image of lotuses, or a combination of goldfish and lotus.

Lastly, observe the furniture and décor in the bedroom. Bedroom furniture plays a crucial role in establishing the quality of energy in the room, which translates to overall harmony, good health and improved relationships.

Having sharp corners and edges pointing towards the bed, or placing very tall cupboards and shelves in close proximity to the sleeping area, are all bad feng shui.

This is because such furniture will overpower the room and generate negative qi.

In order for energy to flow powerfully and for your space to support your mental and emotional well-being, there is also a need to clear the clutter not only from your environment, but also from your mind and heart too.

Success depends on concentrated efforts, but ‘a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways’.

So if you’ve been plagued by inconsistency lately, concentration is probably what you’ve been lacking.

If that is the case, then you will need to look at feng shui solutions to sooth your mind.

S.BS. Surendran is an accredited master feng shui consultant, bioenergetician and traditional vaastu practitioner.

Readers can contact him at lifestyle.fengshui@thesundaily.com.