A new dawn

LUXURY eyewear manufacturer ic! berlin and esteemed automotive company Mercedes-Benz join forces to launch another sunglasses line after their first successful joint design cooperation last year. The new collaborative collection, launched mid-April, introduces five adventurous, sporty, and sophisticated sunglass styles.

This latest collection is a modern fusion of ic! berlin’s pure design aesthetics and the bold, avantgardist Mercedes-Benz driving experience.

A differentiation is made between “Mercedes” and “AMG”. Both product series impress with subtle yet expressive accents of the current Mercedes-Benz colour palette and sporty lens shapes.

The vehicles’ design language is reinterpreted into each eyewear piece, shaping a symbiotic existence with uncompromising craftsmanship quality.

The refined, sporty look is further intensified in the AMG models. Embodying performance luxury, the new AMG 02 is bold with deeper lenses and logo etching on the lens.

The highlight of this collection is the MB Shield 02, a futuristic design with a progressive monolens shield inspired by the Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept car. For the extra iconic staging, this frame comes with a playful patterned lens.

The three Mercedes-Benz models MB 04, MB 05, and MB 06, complete the collection in a tasteful and distinctive style.

For the extra portion of power, the handmade glasses are equipped with high-performance ZEISS lenses.