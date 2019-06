THE CHINESE communities of Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore, unofficially observe the Dragon Boat Festival every fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar – which happens on Friday, June 7 this year.

The festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival or the Zhongxiao Festival, has some 2,000 years of history.

To commemorate it, Lego released a limited edition 80103 Dragon Boat Race set a few months back. The set captures the two essential traditions of the Dragon Boat Festival: the dragon boat race and more importantly, eating zongzi (glutinous rice stuffed with different fillings and wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves).

This is shown in the set’s two main components – the dragon boats and the pier.

>> Colourful pieces

Two long dragon boats, one green and one red, represent the race. A typical dragon boat has 20 paddlers, a steerer and a drummer. In the Lego set, this is expressed using just three paddlers, a steerer and a drummer.

Both boats are similar in build except for the colour, the assembly of the head and tail as well as in the minifigures (or minifigs to Lego enthusiasts).

Altogether, the set comes with 15 minifigs – two dragon boat helmsmen, six paddlers, two drummers, two spectators, a judge, a young boy and a stall keeper. The helmsmen and paddler minifigs are brand new.

Each of the dragon boat teams also has its own uniform, with each of the teams’ minifigs sporting a unique combination of expressions and hairstyles.

Only two of the minifig heads, one from each group, have double-sided printing which shows a different look depending on which face you choose.

The same building techniques, but with different pieces, are used to create a similar but different dragon boat heads that look very expressive.

It is especially cute how the red dragon head has a dark red croissant piece for a nose while the green dragon head has a bright red telephone receiver as a nose.

The pier is a long structure that looks small but is full of little details. Take the zongzi stall, for example.

Here, Lego designers use printed wedge pieces to represent cooked and uncooked dumplings. Behind the booth, there is a stack of bamboo leaves piled against the counter representing leaves ready to be stuffed with the rice from a rice bucket and tied to make the traditional treat in a pot nearby.

At the other end of the pier, below where the trophy and the official await the winner, the Lego designers have elegantly placed just enough detail to simulate still water, lily pads, and even a frog – amazing!

>> Building it up

The build process is divided into five bags which makes the whole endeavour fun and the many small bits less fiddly.

Each bag completes a boat one at a time and adds elements to the peer a segment at a time. This makes it less daunting to complete the set which has a total of 471 pieces.

The set we have on hand has its builder manual and sticker sheet all folded up: definitely a challenge to use. This is especially frustrating when stickers are a must in this build.

The scales on the side of the boat, the signage at the zongzi stall and the decoration at the official’s side of the pier all use stickers.

But once completed, the set makes for a beautiful display and a fun toy. Although the boats do not float in water, they are built on small wheels that you can roll on hard surfaces very well.

Just as with Lego’s previous Chinese festival sets, the limited edition 80103 Dragon Boat Race set means it is targeted at collectors and resellers, with some play value for children but no information to educate on its significance.

Still it is a recommended pick for its number of minifigs, build detail, and play – but, only if you can find it on the shelves, and at its suggested retail price of RM249.90.