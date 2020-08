ACCORDING to Suppagood Collective co-founder and Suppagood Talent managing director Sarah Lian: “Even though everybody in their own right has an ability to emcee, act, sing or host, there is something a lot deeper in their messaging. That is something I like to stand behind. I’m not specific to any social cause, but I’m more about supporting the causes that my talents support.”

In a recent interview with theSun, Lian spoke passionately about the Suppagood brand and its grassroots-esque community, Supparetreat.

The idea was born from regular company retreats by Suppagood Collective, which served as an opportunity to focus on upscaling their strengths through talks, corporate wellness programmes and workshops. This intent soon evolved after discussions with her business partner, Peter Chin.

“He said that there was something really special in what we were doing.

“He said he would sponsor the next one, and he would invite women across the board to see if they were interested,” she said.

“During our second retreat, we invited about 12 women to come and participate in a programme for three days and two nights.

“It was just to focus on camaraderie, and sharing different parts of us. It was very much an emotional and [spiritual] connection with themselves and each other.”

The first public retreat gave birth to Supparetreat in January last year, and since then, they have held around 20 events, which were a hybrid of retreats and workshops, among others. It has taken a life of its own.