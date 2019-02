For a whiff of good fortune, Air Wick is introducing two limited edition fragrances: Cherry Blossom and Tangerine Blossom.

Cherry Blossom represents the promise of spring and the renewal of life, while Tangerine Blossom represents wealth and is a symbol of good luck. Available under the Air Wick Freshmatic range, Cherry Blossom emits fruity floral notes while Tangerine Blossom offers a Citrus Zest fragrance.

And to efficiently channel luck, Air Wick is collaborating with Feng Shui master Jessie Lee. With over 20 years of experience catering to audiences in Hong Kong, UK, Australia and USA, she is also the leading tarot card reading force in Malaysia.

“Cherry Blossom symbolises spring and a lot of positive energy that creates strength and attractions for us to have a new start and also to break through the old patterns and restrictions in life. And when we’re surrounded in the refreshing sense of Tangerine Blossom, it will boost up positive energy and cleanse the household,” said Lee.