WITH its exciting blend of real ingredients and a hint of a smoky flavour profile, Hellmann’s has elevated the usual salad dressings Roasted Sesame, Thousand Island and Caesar from ordinary to extraordinary.

These dressings are the perfect addition for a unique meal, taking salads to a whole new level with richer flavours, making for more exciting salads.

Unilever Malaysia Foods & Refreshment marketing director Shiv Sahgal said: “At Hellmann’s, we believe we can bring more to the table than just great taste. We are not only on the side of food, but also on the side of our consumers, encouraging Malaysians to bring out the best in their meals.

“While Hellmann’s salad dressings may not be the main ingredient in a meal, they are the perfect addition to elevate each dish – making ordinary meals extraordinary.”

Hellmann’s also encourages consumers to experience their products’ great taste by creating their favourite salads using Hellman’s Roasted Sesame, Smoky Thousand Island and Smoky Caesar salad dressings.

Consumers can also add their own twist on familiar salad recipes, and let these three new dressings accompany them on their journey to seeking out the perfect tasting salad.

Pick up any one of the new Roasted Sesame, Smoky Thousand Island and Smoky Caesar salad dressings at all major supermarkets and hypermarkets for the affordable retail price of RM9 for a 210ml bottle