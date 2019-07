YOU’RE hanging out with friends after work. Conversations are going full swing and someone orders a couple of bottles of Heineken.

You love your Heineken, so it’s hard to stop at one. But you don’t want to have to hitch a ride back home or wake up the next day with a hangover. Still, you don’t want to be left out.

So you tell them: “I want the new Heineken 0.0.” Your friends may laugh at you at first, but they see you enjoying your blue-labelled bottles of Heineken 0.0 – because #NowYouCan!

You’re grinning because Heineken 0.0 is a non-alcoholic beverage, so you can enjoy it and drive yourself home safely. Best of all, you won’t have any problems waking up the next morning.

They ask: “How good can this Heineken 0.0 be?”

Well, the folks at Heineken could have just taken their world-famous beer, remove the alcohol content and be done with it. However, they refused to take the easy way out.

Heineken global craft and brewmaster Willem van Waesberghe describes it as brewing the Heineken 0.0 “from scratch” and creating “a perfectly-balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and a soft malty body”.

Heineken Asia Pacific brand development and communication director Maud Meijboom-van Wel explains that they wanted to push the boundaries with Heineken 0.0, so they worked with their master brewers to create the perfectly-balanced malt beverage.

The result is Heineken 0.0 – double-brewed using 100% natural ingredients, including Heineken’s own A-yeast, and a special process to protect the natural flavour.

Meijboom-van Wel adds: “We gently remove the alcohol through vacuum distillation and blend the brew to perfection to ensure that same great Heineken taste.”

And with only 53 calories per 250ml serving, Heineken 0.0 is just perfect for the weight conscious and gym junkies.

Heineken Malaysia marketing director Pablo Chabot reiterates: “We’re introducing Heineken 0.0 to give our consumers a new option so that they can stay in control while having fun. This also opens up a new category in Malaysia that we aim to lead and build.”

Referencing Heineken 0.0 global campaign, Chabot says: “#NowYouCan enjoy the same great taste of Heineken all day long.”

Heineken 0.0 made its debut in Asia in 2018, launching first in Singapore followed by Thailand earlier this year, and now Malaysia.

It is currently available in 39 countries worldwide, including Europe, North America and Australia.

Heineken 0.0 is available nationwide in bars, restaurants and stores, as well as on Heineken’s e-commerce site Drinkies.

And in line with its call to Enjoy Heineken Responsibly, Heineken 0.0 is for non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

For more, visit the Heineken Malaysia website (www.heineken.com/my) or follow Heineken on Instagram (@HeinekenMY) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HeinekenMYS/).