Khainifa created her own designer cards because she felt that people have missed out on sharing many special moments following the Covid-19 pandemic last March.

I have not seen my close friends and I miss our usual meet-ups,” she said.

“I want to share the missed moments through writing (to each other) on a Hari Raya card,’’ said Khainifa, who started crafting cards in 2008.

She has also released art-inspired “Duit Raya” packets.

“It’s like writing a love letter. We spread the love to our loved ones through our words.’’

As a child, Khainifa and her siblings enjoyed counting the cards they received and comparing them.

The artist, who has had an online gallery cum business page on Instagram (Pip of Art Gallery or @pipofart) since 2019, has come up with five card designs for Raya 2021.

“I created three new designs with a Hari Raya theme while another two ideas are based on my existing artworks.’’

Her creations are priced at RM39 for a set of five cards, and RM35 for two sets or more.

Apart from abstract artworks, Khainifa has also designed a headscarf (tudung).

She created a stylish minimalist piece for the Mountain series Scarves for Hijab collection by singer Liza Hanim for the upcoming Aidilfitri.

Although Khainifa became interested in art when she was about the age of 14, she never had the chance to pursue her passion.

A personal tragedy sparked her determination to follow her dream.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in April 2019,’’ she revealed.

“That was how my journey in art truly found its way to shine. Art has been my soul and therapy ever since then. Cancer made me an artist.’’

In 2020, she explored minimalism in art, successfully creating three minimalist art series titled The Mountains Series, Minimal Scenery and Chinese Ink Series.

She has also done finger painting and intends to explore more abstract scenery this year.

“I joined the OHSEM2021 exhibition by Art Market and Pantai Hospital KL in July.

“I hope to continue my campaign called “Buy Because You Care”, where a percentage of the sales of each Pink Painting will be donated to Makna (National Cancer Council).

“I started this campaign on my own last year and I plan to do it every year.”